JOHN "PETE" YEAGER, 85, of Gordon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Yeager, and siblings, Harry Yeager, Cotton Yeager, Jeep Yeager, Cecil Yeager, Sylvia Vickers, and Mable Ferrell.
Left to continue his memory are his wife of 62 years, Juanita Runyon Yeager, who took the best and most loving care of him; children, Billie (Tommy) Roberts, Gary Yeager, Kay Kay (Tim) Jarrell, and Me-Me (Russell) Thomas; grandchildren, Ang Castle, Chris (Tiffany) Roberts, Jarred (Holly) Thomas, Kristen (Nick) Green, and Taylor Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Markie Castle, Cassidy Castle, Maddie Roberts, McKinlee Roberts, Cambri Thomas, Cantley Thomas, and Parker Green. He is also survived by his brother, Pat Yeager, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a devoted Christian and long-time member of the Gordon Union Church, where he has served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and choir leader. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Company after 30-plus years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, ginsenging, and berry-picking. In his eyes, there was no place like Gordon, where he loved sitting on his front porch relaxing and socializing.
He will be greatly missed and was loved very much by his family and friends.
Services for Pete will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with Matt Johner and Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020