JOHNATHAN ELDON MICHAEL HAMMACK, 47, of Chesapeake, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 23, 1972, to Harry and Charlotte Hammack. Eldon liked to fish and play basketball and worked as a computer technician. He is a 1990 graduate of Spencer High School and attended Marshall University.
Eldon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Arla Mae (Bill) Smarr.
In addition to his parents, Eldon is survived by his brother, Harry Eugene (Penny) Hammack; sister, Christina M. Doerr Depriest; grandfather, Dewey E. (Thelma) Harper; nephews, Michael and Eric Doerr, Stephen Depriest, and Braxton Hammack; great nephew, Gage Hammack; companion, Brandi White and her children Dylan White and Shane Martin.
There will be no services at this time.
Online condolence may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net
Hafer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019