

JOHNNY "NED" BUCKNER, 72, of Foster, left this world for Heaven peacefully at his home on Monday morning, June 17, 2019.

He was born on January 6, 1947, to the late Sherman and Brookie (Perry) Buckner.

He was born again along with his wife on February 14, 2000, at Ball Chapel Community Church, where he was an active member for 15 years. He was a member of Cox's Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Ned loved his church family very much.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Naaman, Norwood, and Nelson; and two sisters, Naomi and Nellie; father-in-law, Troy Bryant; and brothers-in-law, Roger and David Bryant.

Those left to cherish all the many memories include his loving wife of 44 years, Gaynelle; his children that he loved more than life, son, Donald Ned Buckner and Brandy of Alkol, daughter, Brooke "Meathead" and Jeff Boling of Foster, son, Johnny and Stephanie Farley of Louisburg, N.C., and daughter, Tenna and Charlie Gibson of Beaver; adopted-in-love son, Randy and Theresa Jeffery of Foster; his loving grandchildren whom he adored, Caden and Caleb Buvkner of Low Gap, Deana Presinger of Alkol, Christopher and Taylor Farley of N.C., and Copper and Chandler Gibson of Beaver; his best friend and partner in crime, his whole heart and the reason he lived, Aubree Grace Boling of Foster; very special nephew whom he loved like a son, Josh Bias of Foster; and special subway friend, Carrie Dolin; brothers, Norris (Deana), Norvell, Norman; sisters, Nan, Nina, Norma Jean, and Nancy (Gordon); brothers-in-law, Clifford and Donna, Ronnie, Donald and Katrina, Keith and Darlene; and sisters-in-law, Deb and Kerry Coleman, and Rosetta Buckner. He was also loved very much by a host of nephews and nieces, family and friends.

There is not enough ink or paper to hold all the words that could be said about our precious daddy. If you knew him you loved him, if you met him you never forgot him. So many stories and memories have flooded our minds over the last few days. Everyone had a story about him, mostly involving loads of laughter. Such a void is left in our family that we can only fill with prayer, memories and laughter.

Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Harley Egnor and Donald Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary