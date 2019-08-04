|
JOHNNY DEAN BUSH, 59, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on August 2, 2019, with his best friend by his side at the Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
Johnny was a Driver for UPS for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Mac Bush, and his grandparents, Ralph and Ernestine Calabrese.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Calabrese Spradling of Hurricane; his son, John Charles "J.C." Bush and partner Zach Colley of Arlington, Texas; his brother, Ralph "Butch" Bush and his wife Robin of Charleston; his uncle, Rocco Calabrese (Connie) of Charleston; his aunt, Cecelia Buckner (Wayne) of Baton Rouge, LA; his Aunt, Debbie Tignor (Carl) of Sissonville; and uncle, Thomas Calabrese of Hurricane. He also leaves behind two god-daughters, a niece, four great nieces and many close cousins and friends.
Johnny was born December 13, 1959, in Charleston and grew up on the West Side. He was a Roman Catholic. He attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School where he met his life long best friends Pete Pauley and Michael Del Giudice. He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1978. From there he attended Fairmont State College and met another close friend Eric Barnett.
Johnny's life was simple. Growing up in large Italian family he learned the importance of family from a young age and that Sunday's were for Rigatoni and family. As an adult, Johnny shared that same teaching of love and family to his son, J.C. If you knew Johnny, you knew love.
The family would like to thank Dr. Zuniga and the team at Fresenius Kidney Care in Hurricane for their care throughout the last several years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Roman Catholic Parish of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5. Friends and family may visit at the church at 9:30 a.m.
You may share memories of Johnny on his tribute page by visiting acofwv.com.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019