Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Jarvis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Jarvis Obituary
JOHNNY JARVIS, 57, of Dry Branch, went to his eternal home on October 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Josie Jarvis; brothers, Danny and Billy Jarvis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sheryl; sons, John Wayne, Sam; brother, Gary Jarvis; and sisters, Linda Winters and Barbara Hamilton.
There will be no service at this time.
Memorial donations can be made to the family, c/o O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now