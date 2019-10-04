|
JOHNNY JARVIS, 57, of Dry Branch, went to his eternal home on October 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Josie Jarvis; brothers, Danny and Billy Jarvis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sheryl; sons, John Wayne, Sam; brother, Gary Jarvis; and sisters, Linda Winters and Barbara Hamilton.
There will be no service at this time.
Memorial donations can be made to the family, c/o O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019