Our Lord, Jesus, called JOHNNY M. CRAIG and he answered on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Johnny retired from Douglas Barrels of Cross Lanes, WV, and was a member of Lone Oak Church of God Mission of Red House, WV. He, along with his wife, Nancy E. (Thornton) Craig, enjoyed visiting other churches in the surrounding area. Johnny also greatly enjoyed hunting, working on old cars, and spending time with family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) A. and Mary A. (Oldaker) Craig; and five brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy E. (Thornton) Craig of 54 years; his two children, daughter, Charlenia and husband, Huey Nix of Winfield, WV, and son, Keith and wife, Jill Craig of Yawkey, WV; granddaughters, Rachel and Katherine Nix of Winfield, WV; and grandsons, Jonathan and wife, Emilee Craig of St. Albans, WV, and Jyssiah Craig of Yawkey, WV, as well as two great -granddaughters, Jasmyn and Abigail Craig. He is also survived by sisters, Berna Jo Higginbotham, Hazel A. Absten; brother, Roy M. Craig of Buffalo, WV; close nephews, Danny and Randy Thornton, as well as other numerous nieces and nephews, and very dear and close friends, Jack Garton and Johnny Taylor.
The family would like to express gratitude to the following who have forever touched our hearts: Susan Rich, Susie Casto, Devona Casto, Audrey Amos, Katherine (Kitty) Absten, Britany Grant, Brittany Hall, and Kanawha Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Lone Oak Church of God Mission, with Rev. Johnny Taylor and Rev. Ray Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Johnny with the family.
Johnny's great - granddaughter, Abigail, was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. To assist with her medical care, please make contributions, in lieu of flowers, payable to Charlenia Nix, P.O. Box 317, Winfield, WV 25213.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, is honored to serve the Craig Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019