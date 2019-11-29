|
|
JON ARTHUR COOPER, 64, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away at University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington on Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was the son of Velma Jean Cooper and the late Lloyd Jerry Cooper. Jon attended Marshall University and retired from the University of Kentucky. Although his greatest joys came from being a father and grandfather, he enjoyed socializing with friends, motorcycles, playing the drums, hunting and being outside. Always with a quick wit and a great sense of humor, he will be greatly missed.
"In every heart you touched, in every life you changed, in every thought you inspired your love lives on."
In addition to his Mother, left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Vicki; daughter, Ashley of Lexington; son, Jason and wife Ashley of North Carolina. His grandchildren are Alyssa Cooper, Malicah Cooper, Jayden Cooper, Luke Roland, Kane Roland and Oakley Baker. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Rigsby and husband, Kenneth of Alabama.
In lieu of services, we are having a Celebration of Life that will be held on Sunday, December 1, starting at 5 p.m. at Sam's Uptown Caf , 2nd floor lounge, on 28 Capital Street, Charleston, West Virginia.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019