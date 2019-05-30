Resources More Obituaries for Jon Gossard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jon "Terry" Gossard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JON "TERRY" GOSSARD, aka "Daddy Goss," left the Earth April 14, 2019, after a long brave battle with metastatic bone cancer. Everyone who loved Terry and enjoyed his friendship will read this and hopefully be filled with a fond memory, a hilarious story, or will burst into singing one of his favorite Eagles tunes. Everyone will be left with a smile remembering him, and that is just what he would want.

Terry was born in Hagerstown, MD, on April 28, 1941, and moved to Charleston, WV, when he was young. He had great memories of growing up on Fort Hill and cherished friendships from Thomas Jefferson Jr. High and the Charleston High School class of 1959.

He graduated from WV College of Graduate Studies, and spent his career at Union Carbide in Systems Management, retiring in 2001. During his working days at Carbide he collected a great group of friends who remained dear to him.

He was a wonderful father and husband and took great pride in the three strong women in his life. He loved basking in the glow of both of his daughters, Tracy and Gretchen. The love story of Terry and Ghee was real and true throughout all stages of their long life together. Terry loved his Gossard Girls who he called his "Sweety Birds" and told them often through actions and words, and most recently texts.

For years Terry was an avid runner with the Tallman Track Club. He competed in local races most weekends, and his biggest accomplishment was running the Boston Marathon in 1982. He cherished his running buddies and the tales of races are still told and retold with his favorite running buddy and longtime friend Tim Farmer.

After retirement, Terry and Ghee made a bucket list and began crossing the items off one by one. They traveled to see his beloved band the Eagles numerous times. They had many trips to Hilton Head, Disney, and loved visiting the national parks out west. They loved adventures with family and friends in the Virgin Islands and Europe, and spent a magnificent year celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2014. But the very best of times may have been the ordinary family times at home on "The Nor" in Charleston, and recently in their new home in Lewisburg, with the music cranked loud, the table piled high with food, a toast and cheers, and everyone talking and laughing at one time. Family and friends who shared adventures with Terry and Ghee know that every activity with them was a celebration of fun, laughter, and always some kind of intellectual conversation and banter.

It is impossible to do justice to Terry's many wonderful qualities. He gave his family and friends so much love, and his gift of being comedic meant no one was safe from his wit or humor even through his last days. He had a passion for politics and causes that were important to him, and wrote many editorials sharing his views with the world. He took great pride in taking care of his yard and flower gardens at the house in Charleston. Additionally Terry was the BEST sideline "Football Coach" WVU ever had. Ask anyone that ever watched a game with him.

He was a dedicated member and active volunteer at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston, and cherished the friendships with their church family. Our family is honored that EMUMC has created a "Gossard Gang" group to memorialize Terry for all of the volunteer work he put in for the church's annual Flea Market and other efforts.

Terry spent his last month with Hospice, and his last days at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg WV, surrounded by family, where his sense of humor continued to amaze and entertain everyone that was in his presence. We cannot say enough about the love and care and tenderness Terry received from everyone at Hospice. They were a blessing to all of us in his final days.

Left to continue telling his stories, making his jokes, and singing off key Eagles tunes are his best friend, life partner, love of his life and wife of 55 years, Margaret "Ghee" Gossard; "Favorite Oldest Daughter" Tracy Miller, her husband Bruce, and the Miller children - Riley, Becca, and Collin; and "Favorite Youngest Daughter" Gretchen Graves, her husband Birch and two amazing grandchildren Indigo and Orion.

Terry's final wish was to donate his body to medical science, so students at the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg will hopefully find the gene to a great sense of humor. A memorial service will be held in his memory at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Elizabeth Memorial Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Terry's memory be made to The Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/ ; or Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries