JONATHAN DAVID SHEETS, age 54, of Quincy, died June 13, 2019.
He was born April 17, 1965, at Ripley, and is the son of Mildred Mitchell Massey and the late Michael Leslie Sheets. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Sheets Jr.
Surviving: Wife, Anita Sheets; children, David Sheets Thomas (Lakin), Jason Miller, Angie Allen (Brian), Paige Smith Poff (Jamie), Cassandra Miller (James) and Kristen Ford (Ryan); step daughters, Heather Craigo (Richard) and Alishia Ramsey (Charles); sisters, Adeline Sheets, Carolyn "Sue" Foster (Ronnie) and Sarah Pennington (Wesley); brother, Leonard Sheets (Robin); 20 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Tony Rumberge officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Dawes. Friends may call two hours prior to service Monday at the funeral home, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 15 to June 17, 2019