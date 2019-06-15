Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Sheets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan David Sheets

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathan David Sheets Obituary
JONATHAN DAVID SHEETS, age 54, of Quincy, died June 13, 2019.
He was born April 17, 1965, at Ripley, and is the son of Mildred Mitchell Massey and the late Michael Leslie Sheets. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Sheets Jr.
Surviving: Wife, Anita Sheets; children, David Sheets Thomas (Lakin), Jason Miller, Angie Allen (Brian), Paige Smith Poff (Jamie), Cassandra Miller (James) and Kristen Ford (Ryan); step daughters, Heather Craigo (Richard) and Alishia Ramsey (Charles); sisters, Adeline Sheets, Carolyn "Sue" Foster (Ronnie) and Sarah Pennington (Wesley); brother, Leonard Sheets (Robin); 20 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Tony Rumberge officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Dawes. Friends may call two hours prior to service Monday at the funeral home, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 15 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now