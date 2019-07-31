|
JONATHAN EUGENE OSBORNE, 44, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Transitions Life Care after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded in love with family and close friends.
Jonathan was a native West Virginian who received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Va., in 1999. Upon his graduation, he moved to Charlotte, N.C., for many years meeting and collecting dear friends that became like family. After many happy years in Charlotte making so many wonderful friends, he relocated to Chicago, Ill., where he met his loving wife, Rhodora Garcia. Jonathan and Rhodora then moved to Raleigh, N.C., near Jonathan's family. It was in Raleigh where Jonathan and Rhodora married and had their beautiful son Alexander Eugene, now 21 months old.
Jonathan opened a franchise photo booth business and eventually branched out to open his own successful photo booth company. The success of his business was attributed to Jonathan's love for meeting people and building and maintaining relationships.
Jonathan was a kind, caring, loyal, and sincere, person who was loved by all that met him. He enjoyed the simple things of life in spending time with family and friends and helping everyone he knew in any way he could. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Jonathan is survived by his loving and caring wife, Rhodora Garcia, and son, Alexander; his parents, Percy and Carolyn Osborne of Raleigh; sister and brother-in-law, Stacy and Matthew Cotton; niece, Presley, and nephew, Tate, of Raleigh; mother and father-in-law, Mila and Fernando Garcia of San Jose, Calif.; brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Nab Garcia, also of San Jose; beloved Aunt, Connie Redmon of Scott Depot, W.Va.; and many extended family members and friends including Faye Zinn, lifelong friend of the family.
A memorial service for Jonathan will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at St. Francis of Assisi chapel in Raleigh. Reception will follow afterwards.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who rallied around Jonathan and assisted during his illness.
Donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www. pancan.org/.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019