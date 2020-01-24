Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Christian Fellowship
Buffalo, WV
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Christian Fellowship
Buffalo, WV
Jonathan Scott Bailey Obituary
JONATHAN SCOTT BAILEY, 27, of Buffalo, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. You may visit Jonathan's Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the familyand view the complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020
