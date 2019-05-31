

JORETTA RAE JORDAN, "Joy" as some liked to call her, "Sister Scott" to others, departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home in Hazelwood, Mo., at the age of 86.

A native of Chesapeake, she served the kingdom she loved with excellence, touching thousands who loved her, crossing a multitude of cultural barriers as pastor's wife, missionary, teacher and mentor. She celebrated a rich full life prior to her illness and the subsequent vascular strokes that overtook her.

Our mother loved to love on people. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Some of her final words were for dad, saying nearly inaudibly, "Dan, I can never remember a moment that I have not been happy being married to you." Other words for us were peppered with personal reminders and to "take care of your daddy."

Mom had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She had friends and "extended family" that she took under her wing everywhere she went. She loved to read and write; writing some of the most beautiful pieces that we hope to publish some day, and the book she authored from her memoirs "Here We Go Again" will be forever etched on the minds of those who read it. She enjoyed art and always doodled and sketched on pieces of paper.

She will be greatly missed as one of the strongest women that ever lived, instilling strong values into her children and countless others who knew her. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years and nine months, Daniel Lee Scott Sr. of Hazelwood, Mo.; four living children: Daniel Lee (Patricia) Scott Jr. of Nashville, Tenn., Neva Maye (Josias) Limones of Amarillo, Texas, Deborah Kaye (Mike) McFarlin of Hazelwood, Mo., and Benjamin Jordan (Jennifer) Scott Sr. of St. Peters, Mo. One son, Donald Everette Scott, preceded her in death. She bequeathed to the world 11 grandchildren and 11 great - grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Elrita Green of Elyria, Ohio; two brothers: James (Patricia) Jordan of Jacksonville, Fla., and Orville Allen (Janie) Jordan of Kentucky, as well as constituents around the world that mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, 8706 California Avenue, Marmet, WV 25315. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, also at the funeral home, with Rev. Daniel Garlitz officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Sanctuary in Hazelwood, Mo., which was her home church for the past 25 years, with Pastor Mitchell Bland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the WV and Western MD District Pentecostal Church, c/o Dale Pitsenbarger, 114 MacArthur Street, Chesapeake, WV 25315 and condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.