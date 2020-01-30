|
|
Joseph Allen Turner
JOSEPH ALLEN "JOEY" TURNER, 43, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Joey is survived by his wife, Malisa Turner; children, Shana, Aubrey, and Kaden; parents, Marsha and Glen Booker; sister, Kelly Turner; brother, Marcos Valentine.
Memorial Service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Dunbar Woman's Club, Dunbar.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020