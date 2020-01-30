Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunbar Woman's Club
Dunbar, WV
Joseph Allen Turner

Joseph Allen Turner Obituary

JOSEPH ALLEN "JOEY" TURNER, 43, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Joey was preceded by his father, James Aubrey Turner Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Malisa; children, Shana, Aubrey, and Kaden; parents, Marsha and Glenn Booker; sister, Kelly Turner; brother, Marcos Valentine; grandchildren, Jayce and Marleigh; nephews and niece, Jayallen, Amari, Amya, Masyn and Macai; cousins who were like siblings, and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends.
He was a tenured employee at AEP and will be sadly missed by all.
Memorial Service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Dunbar Woman's Club, Dunbar.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
