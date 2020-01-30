|
JOSEPH ALLEN "JOEY" TURNER, 43, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Joey was preceded by his father, James Aubrey Turner Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Malisa; children, Shana, Aubrey, and Kaden; parents, Marsha and Glenn Booker; sister, Kelly Turner; brother, Marcos Valentine; grandchildren, Jayce and Marleigh; nephews and niece, Jayallen, Amari, Amya, Masyn and Macai; cousins who were like siblings, and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends.
He was a tenured employee at AEP and will be sadly missed by all.
Memorial Service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Dunbar Woman's Club, Dunbar.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020