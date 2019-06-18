|
JOSEPH CHARLES "JOE" MESSER, 71, of Sod, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Goldie, sons, John Thomas "J.T." Messer, and Jason Messer, daughters, Kelly (Curtis) Shaw, and Tiffany Messer, step-sons, Tommy Miller and Larry (Cassie) Miller, step-daughter, Denease Miller, 15 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 22, with Pastor Wayne Miller officiating, at Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Anderson/Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco with military graveside rites. Friends and family will gather Friday, June 21, at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
