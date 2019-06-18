Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Messer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph C. Messer Obituary
JOSEPH CHARLES "JOE" MESSER, 71, of Sod, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Goldie, sons, John Thomas "J.T." Messer, and Jason Messer, daughters, Kelly (Curtis) Shaw, and Tiffany Messer, step-sons, Tommy Miller and Larry (Cassie) Miller, step-daughter, Denease Miller, 15 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 22, with Pastor Wayne Miller officiating, at Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Anderson/Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco with military graveside rites. Friends and family will gather Friday, June 21, at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now