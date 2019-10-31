|
JOSEPH CHANDLER, 91, of Sissonville, died after a short illness.
Joseph was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family. He was also a great race car driver and enjoyed (Dirt Track Racing). He also served his country in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are his wife, Jean, and daughters, Pam (Doug) Cruise of North Carolina and Pattie Jo of Sissonville; two granddaughters, Dana of North Carolina and Chassitie Terry of Sissonville; and great - granddaughter, Alexah Terry of Sissonville, as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m., with Pastor Randy Cambell officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories with Military Honors.
Long & Fisher is serving the Chandler family.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019