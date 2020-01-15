|
|
JOSEPH CHARLES "JOE" D'ARCO, a former teacher in the Kanawha county school system, passed away on January 12, 2020.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, in the St. Francis de Sales Church, 614 South Oakwood Avenue, Beckley. The family is receiving friends at 10 a.m. at the church. The Rite of Committal will follow in the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
To read more about Joe's life journey go to: www. meltonmortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020