Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gauley Bridge Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gauley Bridge Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Charles Taylor


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Charles Taylor Obituary
JOSEPH CHARLES TAYLOR, age 73, of Rand, formerly of Belva, died October 11, 2019.
He was born April 13, 1946, in Wyndal, and was the son of Carl William and Juanita Childers Taylor.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Taylor; his twin brother, James Edward Taylor; and brother, William Taylor.
Surviving: Brothers, Roy (Martha) of Gauley Bridge, Jack (Patricia) of Ansted, Daniel of Hico, David (Brenda) of Fayetteville and Roger (Janice) of Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and his good friends at Tudor's at Campbells Creek, especially Jerry, Judy and Alan.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenneth Samms officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now