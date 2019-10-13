|
JOSEPH CHARLES TAYLOR, age 73, of Rand, formerly of Belva, died October 11, 2019.
He was born April 13, 1946, in Wyndal, and was the son of Carl William and Juanita Childers Taylor.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Taylor; his twin brother, James Edward Taylor; and brother, William Taylor.
Surviving: Brothers, Roy (Martha) of Gauley Bridge, Jack (Patricia) of Ansted, Daniel of Hico, David (Brenda) of Fayetteville and Roger (Janice) of Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and his good friends at Tudor's at Campbells Creek, especially Jerry, Judy and Alan.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenneth Samms officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
