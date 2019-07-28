|
MR. JOSEPH "JACK" GRIFFITH
On July 26, 2019, Mr. Joseph "Jack" Griffith, 93, of Morrisvale, WV, went home to be with the Lord. Jack was a loving husband and father, and the perfect example of what a "Pa Paw" should be.
He believed in being a hard worker and had retired from the Boone County Board of Education where he had driven a school bus for 38 years. He had a green thumb and was known for the gardens he raised. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening and hunting, but most of all spending time with his family. He had a big heart, a wonderfully, playful sense of humor, and he never forgot a detail to a story.
He was the son of the late Elmer and Cleo Griffith of Morrisvale, WV.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, son Michael Griffith (Brenda), sister Vivian Parsons, and brother Delano Griffith.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter Ann Gillispie and husband Charles of Julian, WV, daughter in law Brenda Griffith of St. Albans, WV, grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, and Anthony Gillispie, Tammy Harphold, and Jodie Griffith.
Mr. Griffith also has 7 great-grand children.
Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, WV, with the Reverend Jackie Clark presiding.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019