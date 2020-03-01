|
|
JOSEPH H. PASCHAL SR., 78, of Powellton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Annette (Tucker) Paschal.
Surviving: Daughter, Diana Paschal of Powellton, son, Joseph H. Paschal Jr., and his wife, Lisa of Cool Ridge; grandson, Joseph H. Paschal III; sisters, Christina Lively and Esther Bobinski; and host of other family members and friends.
Joseph was a Christian and was a member of the Spoken Word Tabernacle, where he also served as Deacon of the Church.
There will be a gathering of Family and Friends at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV 25086, to Celebrate Joseph's Home Going.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Paschal Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020