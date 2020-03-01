Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
Joseph H. Paschal Sr.

Joseph H. Paschal Sr. Obituary
JOSEPH H. PASCHAL SR., 78, of Powellton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Annette (Tucker) Paschal.
Surviving: Daughter, Diana Paschal of Powellton, son, Joseph H. Paschal Jr., and his wife, Lisa of Cool Ridge; grandson, Joseph H. Paschal III; sisters, Christina Lively and Esther Bobinski; and host of other family members and friends.
Joseph was a Christian and was a member of the Spoken Word Tabernacle, where he also served as Deacon of the Church.
There will be a gathering of Family and Friends at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV 25086, to Celebrate Joseph's Home Going.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Paschal Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
