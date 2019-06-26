JOSEPH HAGER, 83, of Sissonville went to heaven on June 22, 2019, at Valley Center Rehab Center in South Charleston after a short illness.

He was born on November 28, 1935 in Logan to the late Everett and Hattie Hager.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lynn Hager and his son Everett Daniel Hager; three brothers, Nim, Bernard and Fred; five sisters, Lora McComas, Beulah Brown, Bernice Ellis, Layune Dempsey and Wenoyla Ives; father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Thelma McCloud.

Joe worked as a breadman most of his life retiring from Purity Maid, Flowers and Heiners. He also worked at B&B Market and Foodland.

Joe loved his family especially all his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

Those left to cherish his memory, son, Joseph Hager, Jr. (Anita); two daughters, Patricia Jo Hager, Dreama Elaine Hope (Jim); six grandkids, Tia Dawn Morton (Chris), LJ Myers, Joshua Lee Holstine, Joseph Michael Hager, Nichole Brook Holstine (Ben) and Tina Jo Crowder (TJ), 14 great grandchildren, and four great great and one due in October.

To the nursing staff and rehab staff at Valley Center we greatly appreciate the care they gave our Dad and patience. At CAMC General Rehab, we want to say thanks to Emily and Matt from Therapy.

Funeral service will be held, noon, Thursday, June 27, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.

Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.long fisherfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019