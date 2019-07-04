Home

Joseph "Jay" Hopkins

Joseph "Jay" Hopkins Obituary
JOSEPH "JAY" HOPKINS, 79, of Prosperity, passed away June 25, 2019, at home. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, moved to Oneco, Florida, where he lived until his move to Prosperity in 2004.
Mr. Hopkins was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After moving to South Carolina, he became an active member of both his church and community.
He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Irene, and two sisters, Bonnie Bates and Mary Jane Nally.
He is survived by his wife, Opal (Lou) Hopkins; one brother, Richard Hopkins (Karen); two daughters, Angela Baldwin (Craig) and Dee Whitfield (Lamar); two sons, Ralph Gremminger (Lisa) and David Gremminger (Debbie); 11 grandchildren and several great - grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the . The family is at the home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019
