Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
Joseph John Poveromo Obituary
JOSEPH JOHN "JOE" POVEROMO, passed away at 73 years young at his home in Madison.
Joe was born at home in Brooklyn, N.Y. At the age of 4, his family moved to Boone County where he resided the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; father, Vincent; and brother, Ron Poveromo.
He is survived by his daughters, Jeanna Hainer (John), Carri Fala (Doug), Cynthia Poveromo, and Joey Dell Poveromo; six grandchildren, Mitchell Dolan Hainer, Madeline Suzanne Hainer, Sophia Fala, Jon Douglas Fala, Kaitlyn Poveromo, and Christian Kuhn; two brothers, Larry and Robert; and two sisters, Carol Mullen and Debrah Poveromo.
Joe was active in the Moose Lodge and a 32nd degree Mason. He was a board member of Boone County Ambulance Authority. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. However, he took the most pride in being a Papa and great friend.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until service time.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
