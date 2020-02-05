Home

Joseph Lee Thompson

Joseph Lee Thompson Obituary

JOSEPH LEE THOMPSON, 74, of Chesapeake, died January 18, 2020, at home.
He retired from the WV State Board of Weights and Measures.
He was preceded in death by parents: Corley Ellsworth Jr. and Mary Eloise Hill Thompson; brother: Corley Edward Thompson; and niece: Missy Thompson.
Surviving are brother: Donnie Thompson of Hernshaw; sister: Judy (John) Williams of Poca; nieces: Mary Jane Hodges of South Charleston, Michelle Williams of Pittsburgh, Pa., Valerie Ramey of Hernshaw; nephew: Darren Thompson of Florida; and many other family and friends.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
