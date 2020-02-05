|
JOSEPH LEE THOMPSON, 74, of Chesapeake, died January 18, 2020, at home.
He retired from the WV State Board of Weights and Measures.
He was preceded in death by parents: Corley Ellsworth Jr. and Mary Eloise Hill Thompson; brother: Corley Edward Thompson; and niece: Missy Thompson.
Surviving are brother: Donnie Thompson of Hernshaw; sister: Judy (John) Williams of Poca; nieces: Mary Jane Hodges of South Charleston, Michelle Williams of Pittsburgh, Pa., Valerie Ramey of Hernshaw; nephew: Darren Thompson of Florida; and many other family and friends.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020