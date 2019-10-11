|
JOSEPH MILTON "JOE" HATTEN, 72, of St. Albans, entered Heaven October 9, 2019, at his home.
He was born August 26, 1947, in Catlettsburg, Ky., the son of F.M. "Rainbo" and Marjorie Richardson Hatten, who preceded him in death.
Joe graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School and attended Marshall University as a student of engineering and geology. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #625 for 47 years. He was also employed at Bayer Crop Science for 25 years as a supervisor in the maintenance department prior to moving into operations. Joe had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was incredibly talented. He could build or fix anything and was always ready to help a friend. He created beautiful lamps and those fortunate enough to receive one are blessed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sherry; son, Stephen; daughter, Melanie (Bruce); grandchildren, Brooke and Hayden; sister, Frances; brother, C.W. (Barb), L. Anne "Cookie" Dishman (Gary); and sister-in-law, Shirley (Bill).
Celebration of Joe's life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery, Kenova, with Military graveside rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 11, 2019