|
|
JOSEPH OLIVER "JOE" HARPER, age 78, of Seneca Rocks, entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital with his wife, Carolyn, and other family members and friends by his side.
Joe was born in Clarksburg, on September 19, 1941, to the late Bardon H. "Buck" Harper and E. Leone Oliver Harper.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Crites Harper; two sons, Matthew Bardon Harper and wife, Ashley, of Seneca Rocks, and Scott Joseph Harper and wife, Susan, of Drexel, Mo.; four grandchildren, Cali Harper, Cole Harper, Ava Harper and Eli Harper; a sister, Rosanne Harper Glover of Petersburg; two brothers-in-law, John Crites and Dr. John Glover; three nieces, one nephew and their families; and several cousins. Also included is his special companion, his dog, "Bo."
He served as a member of the American Lamb Industry Board for two terms from 2002 to 2008. In 2010, he received the highest award given by that organization, the McClure Silver Ram Award. That honor prompted a Legislative Citation from the House of Delegates of the West Virginia Legislature. In 2015, he received the West Virginia Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the West Virginia Farm Bureau and to the agricultural community. He was enshrined into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame and was a West Virginia Distinguished Alumnus of the West Virginia University School of Agriculture.
Joe and his wife Carolyn owned and operated Harper's Old Country Store and the Front Porch Restaurant in Seneca Rocks, along with other operations known as Harper Enterprises.
Mr. Harper's family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, in the Chapel of the Basagic Funeral Home, with Rev. Earl Bible and Pastor Daniel Ewald officiating. Interment will be at the North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton, with Masonic graveside services by Pendleton County Lodge #144 AF & AM.
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020