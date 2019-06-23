

JOSEPH P. "JOE" GENNETTE, 91, of Grafton, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Elkview, at the home of Janis and Donn Kitzmiller, with his loving family by his side.

Joe was born April 5, 1928, in Grafton, son of the late Antonio and Giovanna Bianchi Giannetti.

Joe was a devoted, caring husband to his wife, Elsie, of 64 years, who passed earlier in 2017, a loving father and grandfather, and a caring friend to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a favorite grandfather to his many grandchildren, who he eagerly entertained with a playful spirit and a sly smile. He loved to work in the garden and share vegetables with family and friends. He created treasured woodworking pieces such as custom rocking horses.

He graduated from Fairmont State College in 1958 and retired as a district administrator from the WV Department of Human Services in 1988. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Joe is survived by three sons: Joseph M. and wife Teresa of Atlanta, Ga., Mark and wife Sheila of Jacksonville, Fla., and Matt and wife Penny of Charleston; two daughters: Theresa Gennette of Hilo, Hawaii, and Janis Kitzmiller and husband Donn of Elkview; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Sifuentes and husband Ian, Giovanna Speights and husband Noah, Philip Gennette, Anthony Gennette and wife Kali, Paula Gennette, Christopher Gennette, Kristi Gennette, Casey Gennette, Elsa Gennette, and Alexis Kitzmiller; and four great-grandchildren: Lauren and Adrian Sifuentes, and Milo and Eloise Speights; and two sisters: Viola Derosa of Bridgeport and Mary Malone of Grafton.

Joe was preceded in death by both parents, brothers Lawrence and Tony , and sister, Laura.

At Joe's request, there will be no funeral home visitation as he choose to be cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary