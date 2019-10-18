|
|
JOSEPH "PAUL" PAYNE, 61, of Nitro, WV, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019, while he was in the outdoors enjoying God's creation, doing what he loved.
Paul was baptized, along with his brother Bruce, in 1971, and shared his love of God & Country whenever he got a chance.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Payne Sr.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Gullion Payne of Nitro, his mother Ruth Martin Payne of Nitro, his brothers Robert Payne Jr. of Nitro, Bruce Payne (Candy) of St. Albans; his sisters Cindy (Charlie) Bailey of Nitro, Elizabeth (John) Justice of Poca, and Jennifer Maloney of Charleston.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved and treated like his own. He also leaves a tremendous amount of extended family and friends that will miss him greatly and will treasure memories of him in their hearts forever.
Paul was born in Nitro, to the late Robert Payne Sr. and Ruth Payne on February 16, 1958. He was a graduate of Nitro High School and attended Glenville State College. He started his work career at Casto Hardware in Nitro and had a long successful career with the United States Postal Service, retiring with 32 years of service.
Paul married his high school sweetheart Jackie Gullion Payne on December 8, 1990. They shared 40 years together. Paul's life revolved around family, friends and their beloved dog, Finley. He was a passionate, caring person who lived to serve and help others and often talked about life-changing experiences such as a mission trip to Haiti with his sister, Beth. His love of travel took him to numerous places including the British Virgin Islands. Sky and Scuba diving, golfing, and hunting throughout the United States are examples of his adventurous spirit.
Paul's greatest joy and pleasure was carrying on his Dad and Uncle Marvin's legacy, being an avid fisherman, and instilling in his nieces and nephews that same passion.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, WV, on Sunday, October 20, with the visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. and a service immediately following, with Pastor Dave T. Stauffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646 or Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston WV 25311.
The Payne family would like to give a special thank you to Gateway Christian Church and Cooke Funeral Home for their compassion and support in this most difficult time in our lives.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting the Payne family and you may send online condolences to them at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019