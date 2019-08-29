|
Mr. JOSEPH SKAGGS PRIDDY passed away at the age of 96 on August 19, 2019. He was living in Hurricane, WV, with his niece, Kathy Savilla, who was his caregiver for six years.
Joe graduated from Nitro High School. He was employed at American Viscose as Supervisor of the employment office. Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943; had basic training with Tank Destroyers at Ft. Hood, TX, then was transferred to Field Engineers at Ft. Meade, MD. He applied for the U.S. Army Air Force and received aerial gunnery training at Lared Gunnery School; Crew training at Boise, ID. Then was shipped overseas to Spinazzola, Italy. The 460th Bomb Group flew 25 bombing missions to targets in Nazi occupied Europe; He was awarded the Air Combat Medal with Oak Leaf. He was wounded on mission over Blechammer and received the Purple Heart. Joe attended Morris Harvey College, and pledged Zeta Kappa Fraternity. He transferred to the University of Illinois School of Journalism; He was a reporter on the Charleston Gazette. He moved to New Orleans and sold homes in housing development for River Oaks Corp. He moved to Cincinnati, OH, and worked for the New York Central Railroad, he was transferred to NY Division of Bureau in NYC in 1956. He then wrote advertising copy at Benson-Stage, Inc; He then was Admitting Administrator of the drug addiction program of Beth Israel Medical Center and was responsible for admission of drug addicts. Through medical exams to assignment to male and female inpatient wards; Later became Manager of Alcohol Treatment of Halfway House counseling patients. Retired 1990 and completed education at Fordham University, NYC, received B.A. Degree in Social Science. His hobbies were - traveling; England, Italy, France, Greece, Morocco and Spain. He loved painting oil paintings. He had two one man shows in New York; after 58 years in NYC he returned to WV, residing in Southside with his sister and her daughter Kathy who was caring for her, too. He spent his summers at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, WV, was life-time member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion and the Victory Service Club in London, England.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Clark Priddy and Dolly Goodwin Priddy of Nitro; sister, Dolly Priddy Dodson Kinnaird; brothers, James Curtis Priddy, Robert Frances Priddy and William Kenneth Priddy.
He is survived by brothers, James Curtis Priddy and Keith Priddy; nephews, Robert Priddy, Ken Priddy, Jeff Priddy, Eddie Priddy, Todd Priddy; nieces Bobbi Miller, Marti Baird, Lynn Priddy, and Kathy Savilla.
A memorial celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. and the service starting at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143, with Raymond Savilla officiating.
The family invites anyone that has a special memory of Joe and that would like to share it with everyone at the service to feel free to do so, but please keep it brief. If you don't feel comfortable speaking, the family would love for you to write your memory down and give it to them.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387-2536 in Joe's memory.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019