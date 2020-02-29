|
JOSEPH T. ATHA, 93, of Van, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He was born on October 21, 1926, in Van, to the late James and Lula Atha. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Glenna; brothers, Cecil, and Ernest "Peter Rabbit"; and sister, Daisy Penney.
Joe was a Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Topeka in WWII. He earned a Pacific Theater Ribbon (two stars), American Theater Ribbon, and a Victory Medal. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Co. after 43 years. He was a member of the UMWA, and the . He loved wood working, fishing, and gardening.
Joe is survived by son, Allen Joe (Pam); daughters, Glenda "Sis" and Bonita "Tink"; granddaughters, Melissa (Jason) and Katie; grandson, Christopher (Kacie); and great - grandchildren Terrell, Avery, and Abigail.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Timmy Spratt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020