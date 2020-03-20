|
JOSEPH "JOE" WHITE was called home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "CE" and Lorene White; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" McKinney; son-in-law, Doug Confere.
Joe was born April 4, 1941, in Charleston, W.Va. He was raised with his brothers, Giles "Cowboy", Robert, Paul and Clarence "CE"; sisters, Elizabeth and Karen.
Joe and Helen met in their youth, 61 years ago, and have been married for 55 years. As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, specializing as a sharp shooter and marksman.
Joe spent his entire life in the car industry. Joe and Helen later operated White Motors Inc. in Kanawha City.
Joe was an avid golfer and started as a caddy at the age of 7 at Meadowbrook Country Club. His love for the game continued throughout his life. He met and cherished many friends and acquaintances.
Joe was a Christian and attended both the Teays Valley Church of God and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Helen; daughters, Regina "Gina" Confere of Scott Depot, Stacy White of South Charleston; son, Matthew White and his wife Amy of Cross Lanes; granddaughters, Samantha Lopez and husband Tony of Spring, Texas, and Kaylee Jo Confere of Scott Depot, Valerie White of Charleston; and cherished lifetime friend, Bob Hunter of Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Due to the on-going pandemic with the Coronavirus, we ask visitors to please bear with us as we need to permit small groups of visitors in the mortuary at a time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020