JOSEPH WILLIAM McLEOD, 73, of Hurricane, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Joseph was born June 29, 1946, in Kirkwood, Missouri. He earned his Associate Degree from Meramec College, Missouri. Joseph served his country in the United States Marine Corps as an infantryman during Vietnam. As an infantryman, he was awarded the Cross of Gallantry for his acts of valor. He re-enlisted in the United States Army, where he went through Special Forces training and became a Green Beret. In addition, he went through the Army Airborne School and "earned his wings." Following his service to his country, Joseph worked at Chrysler for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice Lynette McLeod, and son-in-law, Jon Michael Pritt.
He is survived by his children: Rob (Sara), Abby, Joe (Chelsie), John (Emily); and the grandchildren he loved so much: Colin, Devon, Cailey, Chole, Sophia and Aiden.
A Celebration of his Life with Military Honors will be held once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VA Volunteer Services.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane, West Virginia, is honored to serve the McLeod family.
"And when he goes to Heaven, to St. Peter he will tell: Another marine reporting, Sir; I've served my time in hell."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020