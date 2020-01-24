|
JOSEPH WILLIE GRAYBEAL, 86, of Union, formerly of Sylvester, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a short illness.
Joe was born in Ash County, N.C., to Earl and Mamie Milam Graybeal, who preceded him in death. Loved ones who also preceded Joe in death are his wife, Dorothy Beard Graybeal; twin brother, Jack; brothers, Roy and Ronnie; and sister, Margie.
Joe retired as the owner of Graybeal Auto Supply and NAPA of Sylvester and was the co-owner of J and J Properties.
He is survived by sons Joseph Jr. (Melody) of Peytona, Kevin (Jennifer) of Oak Hill, Fla., and daughter Cynthia (T.J.) of Grandview. Joe is survived by six grandchildren, 13 great - grandchildren, three great-great-granddaughters, and special friend, Erma Sine, of Union.
Joe attended the Union Church of God.
Services will be Saturday, January 25, at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, W.Va. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Service and burial immediately following. Joe's final resting place will be at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas. Reverend Roger Ross will officiate the services.
Armstrong Funeral Home is tending to the family's needs.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020