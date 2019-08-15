|
|
JOSEPHINE "JO" (GOOD) SISSON, 90, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019, surrounded by her family after a short illness at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was born September 18, 1928, in Sissonville, and was the daughter of the late Henry Good and Violet Young Good.
She was retired from the Teachers Retirement Board.
Her husband, Hershel "Tater" Sisson; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Reed; and grandson, William Reed, preceded her in death.
Survivors include several nephews, nieces and a great-grandson.
Out of respect to Jo's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home will oversee her eternal arrangements.
The family will accept online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019