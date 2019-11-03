|
JOSEPHINE SPAINHOUR, 76, of Dunbar, passed away October 31, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division.
Josephine worked many years in retail sales at Heck's in Kanawha City, Value City Dept. Store in Jefferson, and Kmart in St. Albans. After retirement, she started a new career as a Personal Caregiver.
She will be best remembered for her love of ALL animals, not just dogs and cats, but exotic chickens and wild ducks, and even a potbellied pig. Before moving to Dunbar, she resided in a house on the river and enjoyed sitting on the deck and watching and photographing the boats navigating the Kanawha.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, David Paul and Ernestine Spainhour; and a brother, David Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Raines; brother, James Spainhour; nephew, David III of Texas; nieces, Teal of Texas, Robin of Dunbar, and Cheryl of Dunbar.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at Bollinger Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 Noon to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387; Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, 1850 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV 25064; or the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Arrangements by Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street W., Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019