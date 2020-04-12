|
JOSHUA ALLEN FANNIN, was born August 5, 1988, in Charleston, West Virginia, and passed peacefully into his heavenly home on April 6, 2020.
From the day he entered this world, Joshua beat all odds. He lived life with a smile on his face and changed the life of everyone he came in contact with. Though never able to verbalize, he lived a life that taught others how to love, how to persevere and most importantly how to experience true joy.
Joshua loved vacations, especially to the beach, the mountains and the zoo. He spent his days watching sports, westerns and reality TV.
Joshua was preceded in death by his granny, Sharon Fannin; paternal great - grandparents, George and Emogene Roat; maternal great - grandparents, Eara and Daisy Burgess; and maternal grandmother, Pauline Burgess.
Joshua is survived by his parents, James (Tiner) and Brenda Fannin; brother, Chad Rogers; sister, Krissy (and Chad) Bailey; grandparents, William "Jim" and Debbie Fannin of Oak Hill; nieces, Abigial Valentine and Isabella Bailey, nephews, Jaren Bailey and Colt Rogers, all of Culloden, W.Va.; aunt and uncle, Earaline and Dennis Thompson; and special caregiver, Meredith Karnas. Joshua also leaves behind a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities or the Salvation Army in Memory of Joshua.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at SMMC, especially Kimberly, RN, who ensured his family could be by his side to the very end.
The family will hold a private service at this time. A celebration of Joshua's life will be scheduled at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020