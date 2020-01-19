Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Andrew Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Andrew Mitchell Obituary
JOSHUA ANDREW "JOSH" MITCHELL, 35, of Madison, left this earth January 16, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1984, at Boone Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Charles "Buck" and Grace Ann Mitchell.
Josh attended Scott High School as a member of the class of 2002 and later earned his GED. Josh enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his whole life. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with friends and family. His three children were the light of his life.
Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Madge Matney Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Jack and Mary Hill Bunting; uncle, Victor Bunting; and brother-in-law, Chris Ryan.
Left to cherish his memory, along with his parents, are his three children, Natalie, Nathan, and Adrianna Mitchell, who were his entire heart and soul; three brothers, Christopher Mitchell, Chuck (Kris) Mitchell, and Rob (Ivy) Mitchell; two sisters, Kelly Ryan and Jessica (Jeremy) Caldwell; seven nieces, Kendyl (Zac) Harvey, Matney Ryan (Cody Lovejoy), Dylan Ryan, Kaidence and Kynlee Caldwell, and Carlee and Cameron Mitchell; two great nephews, Asher Harvey and Luke Lovejoy; and a great nephew due in July, Layton Lovejoy; along with many other friends and family members.
Josh's memory will forever be loved, missed, cherished and celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward the service at Handley Funeral Home.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Gary Gillispie officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -