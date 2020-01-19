|
|
JOSHUA ANDREW "JOSH" MITCHELL, 35, of Madison, left this earth January 16, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1984, at Boone Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Charles "Buck" and Grace Ann Mitchell.
Josh attended Scott High School as a member of the class of 2002 and later earned his GED. Josh enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his whole life. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with friends and family. His three children were the light of his life.
Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Madge Matney Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Jack and Mary Hill Bunting; uncle, Victor Bunting; and brother-in-law, Chris Ryan.
Left to cherish his memory, along with his parents, are his three children, Natalie, Nathan, and Adrianna Mitchell, who were his entire heart and soul; three brothers, Christopher Mitchell, Chuck (Kris) Mitchell, and Rob (Ivy) Mitchell; two sisters, Kelly Ryan and Jessica (Jeremy) Caldwell; seven nieces, Kendyl (Zac) Harvey, Matney Ryan (Cody Lovejoy), Dylan Ryan, Kaidence and Kynlee Caldwell, and Carlee and Cameron Mitchell; two great nephews, Asher Harvey and Luke Lovejoy; and a great nephew due in July, Layton Lovejoy; along with many other friends and family members.
Josh's memory will forever be loved, missed, cherished and celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward the service at Handley Funeral Home.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Gary Gillispie officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020