Joshua Chad Massie


1986 - 2019
Joshua Chad Massie Obituary

JOSHUA CHAD MASSIE, age 33, found peace on Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by family.
Chad was born on September 23, 1986, in Huntington, West Virginia. He graduated from Hannan High School in Ashton, WV, in 2004.
Chad and his fianc , Sarah Smith, of nine years, resided in Charleston, WV. He was employed as a Receipts Processing Specialist for the State for nine years.
Chad touched the lives of many cousins, aunts, uncles, family members and friends. Among them are his mother and stepfather, Robin and Dave Casto from Milton, WV; his father, Bill Massie from Milton, WV; his fianc , Sarah Smith from Charleston, WV; his papaw, Buddy Ward from Milton, WV; his brother, Ethan Hager from Teays Valley; his grandparents, Wendell and Linda Shull from Milton, WV.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Joe and Sylvia Massie from Frazier's Bottom, WV.
Chad had so many interests in his life. He enjoyed reading, playing all types of games and visiting flea markets and county fairs with Sarah. They spent countless hours being entertained by their cats' antics. Chad's most treasured times were spent just being with Sarah and his family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Donations in memory of Chad may be made online at www.hospicecareWV.org or mailed to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
A scattering of his ashes and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
