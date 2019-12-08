|
Mr. JOSHUA DANIEL OLDAKER SR., 40, of Cross Lanes, passed away December 6, 2019.
Josh was a member of First Baptist Church of South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Oldaker; grandmother, Eula E. Oldaker; and step-father, Robert McCutchen.
Josh is survived by his wife and best friend, Mrs. Sarah Oldaker; two children, Rachel and J.D.; mother, Belinda Lively; brother, Joey; sister, Amanda; mother-in-law, Debbie and husband Mike Lett; father-in-law, Toney and wife Rhonda Scott; and special grandmother, Phyllis Gibson. Josh is also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Josh will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
