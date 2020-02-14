Home

JOSHUA OLIVER PHOENIX HENSLEY, the beloved son of Joshua and Shyann Hensley, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center. The Celebration of his life will be held at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16. Friends and family may visit or call from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020
