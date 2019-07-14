Services Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St E Charleston , WV 25301 (304) 342-8135 Resources More Obituaries for Joshua Ellison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joshua Scott Ellison

This is the story of JOSHUA SCOTT ELLISON.

Josh was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. He was ripped from our lives too soon.

Joshua's story begins on February 18, 1975. He was born the eldest child of Larry and Cathy (Taylor) Ellison. This chapter of his story ends on July 5, 2019. Josh served his county proudly in the United States Army. Joshua met the love of his life, Melissa Gail Williams Ellison. They had a whirlwind romance and were married 17 years after they "hooked-up." Together, they had two beautiful daughters: Victoria Rain, 13, and Emma Adeline, 11. Josh's princesses were his heart and joy. His desire to protect his family was immeasurable. His love for his daughters was endless and he will be in their hearts forever. Josh considered his daughters his greatest achievement. His pride in "his girls" was overwhelming.

His early partner in crime was his goofy, gullible sister, Kristy. He dragged her on countless expeditions ranging from sewer spelunking to vine swinging in the woods that gave his poor mother many gray hairs. Josh had a special place in his heart for his niece, Kinsley Grace, 12. Josh was by her side every step of his life. He helped Kinsley learn to ride a bike and believe in her own power!

Joshua had a love for speed. He rushed into this life six weeks early and never slowed down! He accelerated through life at a neck breaking pace, ultimately leaving us too soon. One of his favorite pastimes was to go ripping down a snow covered slope (usually out of control) and sometimes landing wicked jumps. Josh believed every piece of blacktop was part of NASCAR and speed limits were merely recommendations. There was simply no good reason to slow down for a dirt road. He believed four-wheelers and dirt bikes should only be rode wide open. Flash Gordon had nothing on this boy!

Always a boy at heart, Josh loved movies, ghost tales, remote-controlled anything: drones, cars, planes. He was competitive at most everything; video games, playing pool, throwing darts. Josh's laugh was infectious. It would draw you in like a moth to the flame. At the same time, his arrogance and "I'm always right" attitude would push you to the edge of sanity. Josh had a love of nature. He enjoyed scuba diving, zip lining, canoeing, and biking. Josh could sit outside on the front porch for hours. He loved going to parks and the family farm was one of his favorite getaways.

From an early age, Josh championed the underdog. Once you had Josh as a friend, you had a friend for life. He would never give up on you. You would never fight alone. He loved family / friends gatherings, sharing tales (mostly exaggerated) and reminiscing. He could draw strangers into conversations and make them believe the unbelievable.

Waiting at the gates of Heaven with outstretched arms, Josh will find his two grandmothers: Ruth Louise Thompson Taylor and Mildred Lucille Williams Ellison; Uncles Robert Fred Taylor, Thomas Henry Ellison; and Aunts Jane Means, Joyce Barranco and Linda Caya.

In addition to his wife and daughters, parents, sister and niece, Joshua's memory will be cherished by his loving uncles and doting aunts: Kevin of Covington, Va., Howard and Sandy of Wooster, Ohio, George and Lisa of Cleveland, Ohio, Mike and Shirley of Covington, Ga., Leston and Lynn of Wayne, W.Va., Jean of Covington, Ga., Freda of South Charleston, W.Va., Terry and Linda of Cartersville, Ga. In addition, Josh's legacy and tall tales will be reminisced by numerous cousins and faithful friends.

Josh's generous and loving spirit continues to touch lives. His desire upon his passing was for his body to be donated for the advancement of science. Josh fought a courageous fight winning many battles, immensely surpassing doctors' expectations, but in the end, cancer won the ultimate war. His final resting place will be Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle Josh's arrangements. We will love and miss Josh every day and cherish the years we spent together. We wish we had more time, even one more day, but we know we will meet again in Heaven.

Come join us at Davis Creek Nazarene for a celebration of Joshua's life at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, and stay for a fellowship reception immediately following his service.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries