|
|
JOSHUA STEPHEN GLASER, 26, of St. Albans, WV, passed away, August 24, 2019, at home. He was born July 27, 1993, in Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Snyder.
Josh graduated from St. Albans High School in 2011. He worked at CASCI. Josh was the light of his Nanny and Poppy's lives. He had a very close relationship to his Aunt Lally and Uncle Timmy. Josh was an uncle to Lukas George, also known as his "Beebs." Josh was the life of the party. Always having a smile on his face and a laugh that was contagious. He was and is loved by everyone he came in contact with and his memory will live on forever.
Josh is survived by his mother, Jennifer Glaser (David Shaffer) of Wilmington, NC; father, Johnny Snyder; grandparents, Mary "Kit" and Stephen Glaser of St. Albans; grandmothers, Carolyn Morgan (John) of Charleston and Judy Snyder of Charleston; brothers, Matthew George of Charleston and Zane Snyder of Charleston; sister, Mackenna Snyder of Charleston; aunt, Allison Trimble (Timmy) of St. Albans; uncles, Sean Snyder (Sammy Magner), Brian Snyder and Josh Snyder (Holly), all of Charleston; fur baby, Penelope; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, WV. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may visit Josh's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave. St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Glaser family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019