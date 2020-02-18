|
|
JOSIE ANN "JOANN" MCMANAMAY MILLER BRICK After a courageous battle with a debilitating disease, Jo Ann went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Her church life, which she enjoyed was with the Winfield United Methodist Church.
She was the middle daughter born to the late Frank and Lura (Cook) McManamay of Beckley, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Miller; sister, Nila Jean (Eugene) Hilbert, brothers; James (Betty) McManamay and Jerry McManamay.
For the past 20 plus years she was a homemaker. Her working career included banking, insurance and retail industries. She was a retired volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital. She is a Woodrow Wilson graduate in Beckley, WV, class of 1955. She had a green thumb working in her flower and vegetable gardens and she enjoyed painting, especially outdoor scenes. She enjoyed car racing whether it be asphalt or dirt. Her favorite tracks were, Daytona, Eldora Speedway in Ohio and East Bay Raceway near Tampa. She loved traveling and spending winters in Florida. She especially enjoyed family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband; Bruce; daughter, Loretta (Dan) Scott; sons, Jeffrey and Alan Miller; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Pat) McManamay and Paul (Carolyn) McManamay; sister, Janet (Ray) Vandall; sister-in-law, Betty McManamay; brother-in-law, Eugene Hilbert.
There will be no services at this time, celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road is honored to serve the Brick family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020