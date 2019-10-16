Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Burial
Following Services
Montgomery Memorial Park
London, WV
Joy F. Bright-Kinder

Joy F. Bright-Kinder Obituary

JOY F. BRIGHT-KINDER, of Cabin Creek, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, after a long illness.
She was a loving mother, wife, sister.
She was a Protestant.
She was preceded in death by husband, Acie G. Bright; parents, Howard and Gennieve Lanham; brothers, Ricky, Lester, and Bobbie Lanham.
Surviving, daughter, Cindy Bright; son, David Bright; husband, James D. Kinder; granddaughters, Ashley Keenan, Mackenvie Bright; grandson, Jordan Bright; great grandson, Braxton Keenan; sisters, Charlotte Proctor, Carol Washington, Delores Hamilton, Sherry Johnson; brothers, Calvin, Kermit, Denvil, Roger, Rodney Lanham.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, W.Va., with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Kinder Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
