JOY VALEJEAN (BOGGS) POSTALWAIT, 88, Rosedale, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Clay Health Care Center following an extended illness. Funeral service will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Joy Postalwait with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019