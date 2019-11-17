|
JOYCE ANN FOWLER, 83, of Winfield, left this earth on November 12, 2019, after a short illness, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. She is in a much better place and is reunited with her beloved husband, James L. Fowler; brother, Talmadge Bloomfield; father and mother, Ora and Bess (Burton) Bloomfield, and a host of family and friends who have gone on before her.
Born in Switzer, West Virginia, on February 19, 1936, Joyce was raised and schooled in South Webster, Ohio. She came to West Virginia in 1956, where she met and married her husband James on July 20, 1957. She was the original owner of the St. Albans DanTax franchise and was an income tax preparer for over 50 years.
A hard worker, Joyce cared for her family, friends, and neighbors with devotion and concern. She served for 20+ years as the treasurer of the Wynfield Trace Homeowner's Association. She loved to travel, to cook (her Christmas peanut brittle and raisin pie were favorites), and to sew cross stitch. Joyce's remarkable independence, intelligence, and strength will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
She leaves behind a daughter, Beverly Gail (Russ) Toney of Hurricane, WV; a son, Marc McFann (Jennifer) of Fayetteville, AR; a sister, Hope (Bob) Moore of St. Albans; three beautiful granddaughters, Jessica Toney and Nikki (Greg) Toney of St. Albans, Claire (Greg) Williams of Fayetteville, AR; one grandson, Sawyer Hansen of Fayetteville, AR; and one great-grandson, Gavin Williams, of Fayetteville, AR.
Joyce has left behind a message for her family and friends: "Grieve for me, for I would grieve for you. Then brush away the sorrow and tears; life is not over, but begins anew. With courage you must greet the coming years. To live forever in the past is wrong and can only cause you misery and pain. Dwell not on memories overlong; with others you must share and care again. Reach out and comfort those who comfort you; recall the years but only for a while. Nurse not your loneliness, but live again. Forget not and remember with a smile."
At her request, Joyce will be cremated and placed beside her dear husband in Cunningham Memorial Park with family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019