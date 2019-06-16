Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Goff


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ann Goff Obituary

JOYCE ANN GOFF, 62 years young, passed away on June 13, 2019, in the comfort of her family's love after a fiercely fought battle with congestive heart failure and lung cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Kathryn Jewel Young Rhodes; brother, Steve; and sister, Helen "Jerri" Rhodes Wood.
Joyce is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 44 years, Murphy; son, Kirk; daughter, Kathi Null (Doug); grandchildren, Riley and Deacon Null; sister, Linda (Rod) Eriksen; nephews, Chris Wood, Jeremy Wood; Grant Eriksen; as well as a large family who will miss her every single day.
Of the careers she had throughout her life, the one Joyce loved the most was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant the world to her and she to them. Our lives will never be the same without her. We will always be grateful to the most compassionate and truly loving health care providers who cared for her as she battled these diseases at CAMC Memorial Division.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with funeral services immediately following, with Pastor Peggy Larck officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now