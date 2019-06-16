

JOYCE ANN GOFF, 62 years young, passed away on June 13, 2019, in the comfort of her family's love after a fiercely fought battle with congestive heart failure and lung cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Kathryn Jewel Young Rhodes; brother, Steve; and sister, Helen "Jerri" Rhodes Wood.

Joyce is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 44 years, Murphy; son, Kirk; daughter, Kathi Null (Doug); grandchildren, Riley and Deacon Null; sister, Linda (Rod) Eriksen; nephews, Chris Wood, Jeremy Wood; Grant Eriksen; as well as a large family who will miss her every single day.

Of the careers she had throughout her life, the one Joyce loved the most was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant the world to her and she to them. Our lives will never be the same without her. We will always be grateful to the most compassionate and truly loving health care providers who cared for her as she battled these diseases at CAMC Memorial Division.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with funeral services immediately following, with Pastor Peggy Larck officiating.