Joyce Ann Samples Obituary
JOYCE ANN SAMPLES, 75, of Clendenin, left her earthly home and went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 2, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Paul and Sylvia Bodkins Keiffer. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Nina Bias and Brenda Sue Ratliff; brother, David Keiffer.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 55 years, Steve Samples; daughters, Tammy Sue Samples, Penny Leigh (Chris) Smith and Stephanie Jo (James) Salisbury; brother, Kenneth "Bear" Keiffer; grandchildren, Amanda Michelle (Adam) Tate, Alyssa Suzanne Allen, Evan Cole Smith, Brennan James Salisbury, Max Elliott Smith and Kruz Austin Salisbury; and great-grandchild, Bryce Allen Tate.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Clay Health Care Center (and staff), as well as the physicians and residents of Family Medicine Center at CAMC, and to all who prayed and visited her during her illness.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will be 12 p.m. immediately following at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020
