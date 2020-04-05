Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Joyce Edward) Weese

JOYCE F. EDWARDS WEESE, age 80, of Holly Grove, died April 2, 2020.
She was born July 15, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Angeline Bailey Melvin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Edwards, and son, Timothy J. Edwards.
Surviving: Children, William H. Edwards of Holly Grove, Gary Wayne Edwards of Charlotte, W.Va., Franklin D. Edwards of East Bank, David Lee Arthur of Holly Grove and Lisa Renee Edwards of Holly Grove; brother, Jerry "Moe" Melvin of Indianapolis, Ind.; sister, Wanda Gabbard of Hansford; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, W.Va., with Rev. David Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
